MS67
Company Description
- Name MS67
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://ms67.ru/
Moscow Office
- Country Russia
- City Moscow
- Address улица Александра Солженицына, д. 42
- Phone +7 (926) 691-66-46
- Email info@ms67.ru
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 30, 2025 Аукцион 71 181 Bidding is open
April 29, 2025 Аукцион 71 163 Bidding is open
April 28, 2025 Аукцион 71 131 Bidding is open
April 12, 2025 Аукцион 70 237 25,877 $
April 11, 2025 Аукцион 70 254 14,982 $
April 10, 2025 Аукцион 70 198 37,069 $
March 22, 2025 Аукцион 69 286 73,985 $
March 13, 2025 Аукцион 68 313 48,409 $
March 12, 2025 Аукцион 68 301 290,462 $
March 11, 2025 Аукцион 68 222 232,081 $
February 9, 2025 Аукцион 67 152 137,840 $
February 8, 2025 Аукцион 67 76 87,400 $
January 17, 2025 Аукцион 66 229 18,307 $
January 16, 2025 Аукцион 66 207 15,827 $
January 15, 2025 Аукцион 66 153 64,907 $
January 11, 2025 Аукцион 65 205 18,255 $
December 15, 2024 Аукцион 64 94 6,041 $
December 12, 2024 Аукцион 63 266 40,551 $
December 11, 2024 Аукцион 63 243 172,369 $
November 28, 2024 Аукцион 62 240 21,931 $