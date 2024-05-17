Империал Северной Столицы
Company Description
- Name Империал Северной Столицы
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation 2024
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://ru.bidspirit.com/ui/houses/spbimperial?lang=ru
Saint Petersburg Office
- Country Russia
- City Saint Petersburg
- Address
- Phone +7(911)028-88-28
- Email office.spb.imperial@yandex.ru
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 24, 2025 Аукцион 5 235 Bidding is open
March 7, 2025 Аукцион 4 157 67,956 $
December 19, 2024 Аукцион 3 255 79,806 $
November 5, 2024 Аукцион 2 224 65,079 $
October 5, 2024 Аукцион 1 128 21,486 $