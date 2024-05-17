Bagichev
Company Description
- Name Bagichev
- Country Russia
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://ru.bidspirit.com/ui/houses/bagichevauction,false?lang=ru
Moscow Office
- Country Russia
- City Moscow
- Address
- Phone +79175555530
- Email auc.roman@gmail.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
May 17, 2025 Аукцион 58 509 Bidding is open
April 12, 2025 Аукцион 57 438 106,386 $
March 22, 2025 Аукцион 56 431 130,184 $
March 1, 2025 Аукцион 55 420 110,722 $
February 15, 2025 Аукцион 54 398 88,252 $
January 25, 2025 Аукцион 53 422 97,263 $
December 14, 2024 Аукцион 52 480 120,485 $
November 23, 2024 Аукцион 51 463 95,034 $
October 12, 2024 Аукцион 49 404 83,857 $
September 21, 2024 Аукцион 48 443 145,607 $
August 31, 2024 Аукцион 47 429 107,876 $
August 10, 2024 Аукцион 46 389 87,683 $
July 20, 2024 Аукцион 45 447 93,567 $
June 29, 2024 Аукцион 44 409 125,607 $
June 8, 2024 Аукцион 43 421 104,616 $
May 18, 2024 Аукцион 42 450 98,287 $
April 27, 2024 Аукцион 41 425 94,506 $
April 6, 2024 Аукцион 40 400 99,669 $
March 23, 2024 Аукцион 39 417 98,786 $
March 2, 2024 Аукцион 38 418 92,108 $