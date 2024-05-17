Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski

  • Name Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
  • Country Poland
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://www.nobilisaurum.pl
Wroclaw Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 5, 2025 April 6, 2025 Aukcja III 882 268,303 $
December 7, 2024 December 8, 2024 Aukcja II 652 452,675 $
September 14, 2024 September 15, 2024 Aukcja I 920 577,689 $

