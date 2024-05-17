Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Company Description
- Name Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
- Country Poland
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.nobilisaurum.pl
Wroclaw Office
- Country Poland
- City Wroclaw
- Address Kurzy Targ 5
- Phone +48 575 975 750
- Email https://www.nobilisaurum.pl
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 5, 2025 April 6, 2025 Aukcja III 882 268,303 $
December 7, 2024 December 8, 2024 Aukcja II 652 452,675 $
September 14, 2024 September 15, 2024 Aukcja I 920 577,689 $