Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Company Description
- Name Roschberg Mynthandel AS
- Country Norway
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.roschberg.no/
Oslo Office
- Country Norway
- City Oslo
- Address Løkkeveien 1
- Phone 22 55 44 00
- Email mail@roschberg.no
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 26, 2025 Online Auction 16 535 Bidding is open
December 15, 2024 Christmas Auction 489 57,272 $
October 5, 2024 Online Auction 15 807 398,352 $
March 16, 2024 Online Auction 14 534 204,014 $
October 14, 2023 Online Auction 13 544 131,889 $
May 27, 2023 Online Auction 12 422 101,729 $