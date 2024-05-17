San Martino
Company Description
- Name San Martino
- Country Italy
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.astesanmartino.com/
Appiano Gentile Office
- Country Italy
- City Appiano Gentile
- Address Via dei Mille 2
- Phone info@astesanmartino.com
- Email info@astesanmartino.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 1, 2025 Auction n.4 780 4,713 $
October 14, 2024 October 15, 2024 Auction n.3 1348 13,151 $
September 12, 2024 September 13, 2024 Auction n.2 1209 841 $
May 30, 2024 May 31, 2024 Auction n.1 978 18,738 $