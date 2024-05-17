Roccaro Collezioni

Company Description

Official page

Avola Office (Siracusa)

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 29, 2025 E-Live Auction 5 903 Bidding is open
February 15, 2025 E-Live Auction 4 713 2,114 $
December 12, 2024 E-Live Auction 3 824 13,292 $
October 19, 2024 E-Live Auction 2 723 1,176 $
June 1, 2024 E-Live Auction 1 843 324 $

Available by subscription

Get access