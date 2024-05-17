Roccaro Collezioni
Company Description
- Name Roccaro Collezioni
- Country Italy
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://roccarocollezioni.bidinside.com/
Avola Office (Siracusa)
- Country Italy
- City Avola (Syracuse)
- Address Via Rattazzi 28
- Phone 0039 346 5842457
- Email roccarocollezioni@gmail.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 29, 2025 E-Live Auction 5 903 Bidding is open
February 15, 2025 E-Live Auction 4 713 2,114 $
December 12, 2024 E-Live Auction 3 824 13,292 $
October 19, 2024 E-Live Auction 2 723 1,176 $
June 1, 2024 E-Live Auction 1 843 324 $