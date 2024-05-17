Great Coins & Art Auctions
Company Description
- Name Great Coins & Art Auctions
- Country Italy
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://greatcoinsauctions.com/
Ancona Office
- Country Italy
- City Ancona
- Address Piazza Cavour, 16
- Phone +39 3475611787
- Email info@greatcoinsauctions.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
September 6, 2024 Live Auction 4 212 233,008 $
September 22, 2023 Live Auction 3 430 305,610 $
July 1, 2022 Live Auction 2 574 320,722 $
December 11, 2021 Live Auction 1 431 124,136 $