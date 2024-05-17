Da Vinci Aste
Company Description
- Name Da Vinci Aste
- Country Italy
- Year of foundation 2024
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://davinciaste.com/
Ozzano dell’Emilia Office
- Country Italy
- City Ozzano dell’Emilia
- Address Via Tolara di Sopra 10 – 40064
- Phone +39 331 912 5378
- Email INFO@DAVINCIASTE.COM
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 11, 2025 e-Live Auction 3 508 2,125 $
December 29, 2024 e-Live Auction 2 356 50,422 $
September 20, 2024 e-Live Auction 1 412 550 $