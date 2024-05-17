Da Vinci Aste

Company Description

  • Name Da Vinci Aste
  • Country Italy
  • Year of foundation 2024
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://davinciaste.com/
Official page

Ozzano dell’Emilia Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 11, 2025 e-Live Auction 3 508 2,125 $
December 29, 2024 e-Live Auction 2 356 50,422 $
September 20, 2024 e-Live Auction 1 412 550 $

Available by subscription

Get access