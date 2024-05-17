Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Company Description
- Name Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
- Country Italy
- Year of foundation 2015
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.antiumnumismatica.it/
Anzio Office
- Country Italy
- City Anzio
- Address Viale Marconi, 171 (C/o Sealine Business Center)
- Phone +39 349 879 96 52
- Email antiumnumismatica@gmail.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 22, 2025 E-Live Auction 39 1864 1,745 $
December 28, 2024 E-Live Auction 38 1367 19,196 $
November 28, 2024 E-Live Auction 37 1080 6,554 $
November 1, 2024 E-Live Auction 36 1341 -
October 6, 2024 E-Live Auction 35 579 5,979 $
August 24, 2024 E-Live Auction 33 1844 24,947 $
June 29, 2024 E-Live Auction 32 1800 1,181 $
May 18, 2024 E-Live Auction 31 1301 22,006 $
March 16, 2024 March 17, 2024 E-Live Auction 30 2187 45,588 $
January 20, 2024 E-Live Auction 29 1145 45,897 $
December 27, 2023 December 29, 2023 E-Live Auction 28 1463 32,088 $
November 21, 2023 November 24, 2023 E-Live Auction 27 1807 22,272 $
October 10, 2023 October 12, 2023 E-Live Auction 26 1000 14,460 $
September 12, 2023 September 14, 2023 E-Live Auction 25 846 10,684 $
August 21, 2023 August 23, 2023 E-Live Auction 24 1000 11,808 $
July 17, 2023 July 19, 2023 E-Live Auction 23 1011 11,952 $
July 10, 2023 July 11, 2023 E-Live Auction 22 584 8,156 $
June 6, 2023 June 7, 2023 E-Live Auction 21 875 16,105 $
May 4, 2023 May 5, 2023 E-Live Auction 20 1101 13,472 $
April 8, 2023 E-Live Auction 19 690 22,152 $