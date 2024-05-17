Jacov Jewelry
Company Description
- Name Jacov Jewelry
- Country Israel
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://bidspirit.com/ui/houses/jacob-jewelry?lang=ru
Tel Aviv Office
- Country Israel
- City Tel Aviv
- Address
- Phone 050-8899-292
- Email jacovjewelry78@gmail.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 24, 2025 April 20, 2025 Аукцион 45 516 -
March 22, 2025 March 12, 2025 Аукцион 44 543 -
February 16, 2025 February 12, 2025 Аукцион 43 599 10,766 $
January 22, 2025 January 15, 2025 Аукцион 42 477 -
December 12, 2024 December 5, 2024 Аукцион 41 447 -
November 11, 2024 Аукцион 40 583 9,709 $