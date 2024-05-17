Archaeological Center Ltd
Company Description
- Name Archaeological Center Ltd
- Country Israel
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://il.bidspirit.com/ui/houses/deutsch,false?lang=en
Tel Aviv Office
- Country Israel
- City Tel Aviv
- Address Dan Hotel Tel-Aviv, 99 Hayarkon Sreet
- Phone +972 54-425-8003
- Email rd@robert-deutsch.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
April 16, 2025 Аукцион 78 385 265,940 $
April 15, 2025 Аукцион 78 311 226,780 $
October 22, 2024 Аукцион 77 320 223,860 $
October 21, 2024 Аукцион 77 269 182,380 $
April 12, 2020 April 13, 2020 Auction 68 866 847,515 $