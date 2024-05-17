Falcon Coins Gallery Pvt Ltd

Company Description

  • Name Falcon Coins Gallery Pvt Ltd
  • Country India
  • Year of foundation 1965
  • Status Operating organization
  • Official page https://www.falconauctions.in
Official page

Bengaluru Office

  • Country India
  • City Bengaluru
  • Address Bus Stop, 16, Danvanthri Rd, opp. Majestic, below Mayura Hotel, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560009
  • Phone +91 95351 23234
  • Email info@falconauctions.in

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
January 22, 2023 Auction No. 6 888 47,797 $
March 13, 2022 Auction 3 514 99,309 $

