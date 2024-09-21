A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions
Company Description
- Name A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions
- Country Greece
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.karamitsos.com/
Thessaloniki Office_EN
- Country Greece
- City Thessaloniki
- Address 34 Tsimiski str.
- Phone +302310274480
- Email karamitsos@karamitsos.gr
Athens Office
- Country Greece
- City Athens
- Address 7 Pindarou str.
- Phone +302103250173
- Email athensauctions@athensauctions.gr
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
September 21, 2024 September 22, 2024 Postal & Live Internet Auction 15 Part A & B 1969 Bidding is open
June 8, 2024 June 9, 2024 Postal and Live Internet Auction 732 1496 585,571 $
April 13, 2024 April 14, 2024 Postal & Live Internet Auction 12 2576 227,523 $
December 9, 2023 December 10, 2023 Internet Auction 724 1306 541,379 $
October 21, 2023 October 22, 2023 Auction 8 1541 124,744 $
September 9, 2023 September 10, 2023 Live Internet Auction 720 1324 414,283 $
June 17, 2023 June 18, 2023 Auction 718 1624 669,850 $
March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 Live Internet & Floor-Auction 003 1805 191,987 $
December 10, 2022 December 11, 2022 Postal & Live Internet Auction 708 1229 594,052 $
October 22, 2022 October 23, 2022 LIVE Internet Auction 988 1282 101,782 $
September 10, 2022 September 11, 2022 Auction 698 1103 300,151 $
June 11, 2022 June 12, 2022 Auction 694 1283 394,442 $
March 19, 2022 March 20, 2022 Auction 986 1627 162,201 $
December 4, 2021 December 5, 2021 Auction 686 1440 339,856 $
September 11, 2021 September 12, 2021 Public & LIVE Internet Auction 682 1371 374,270 $
June 12, 2021 June 13, 2021 Auction 984 1498 101,852 $
April 3, 2021 April 4, 2021 Public & LIVE Internet Auction 676 1387 441,348 $
December 5, 2020 December 6, 2020 Public & LIVE Internet Auction 671 1490 429,018 $
September 12, 2020 Public & LIVE Internet Auction 665 1127 308,270 $
June 13, 2020 Auction 998 602 31,711 $