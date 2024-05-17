Damien Libert
Company Description
- Name Damien Libert
- Country France
- Year of foundation 1950
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.damienlibert.com/
Paris Office
- Country France
- City Paris
- Address rue Le Peletier, 25
- Phone +33(0)148245120
- Email contact@damienlibert.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 10, 2022 Collection S. - MONNAIES GAULOISES ET FRANÇAISES (Expert Thierry Parsy) 194 269,246 $
February 13, 2018 February 14, 2018 Collection NOTE: Monnaies Antiques & Françaises (Expert Thierry Parsy) 473 856,883 $