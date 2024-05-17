Damien Libert

Company Description

Official page

Paris Office

Auctions

Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 10, 2022 Collection S. - MONNAIES GAULOISES ET FRANÇAISES (Expert Thierry Parsy) 194 269,246 $
February 13, 2018 February 14, 2018 Collection NOTE: Monnaies Antiques & Françaises (Expert Thierry Parsy) 473 856,883 $

Available by subscription

Get access