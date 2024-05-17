Art & Coins
Company Description
- Name Art & Coins
- Country Czech Republic
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.biddr.com/auctions/artandcoins/
Terezín Office
- Country Czech Republic
- City Terezín
- Address Havlíčkova 56
- Phone +420774311939
- Email info@artandcoins.eu
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
November 30, 2022 Auction #9 348 13,029 $
October 17, 2022 October 19, 2022 Auction #8 1277 35,195 $
September 8, 2022 September 9, 2022 Auction #7 735 20,420 $
August 3, 2022 Auction #6 664 17,895 $
July 5, 2022 Auction #5 397 8,041 $
May 31, 2022 Auction #4 767 17,664 $
April 2, 2022 Auction #3 863 18,840 $
January 19, 2022 January 20, 2022 Auction #2 669 25,034 $
December 15, 2021 Auction #1 487 16,058 $