London Coin Centre Inc.
Company Description
- Name London Coin Centre Inc.
- Country Canada
- Year of foundation 1973
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.londoncoincentreinc.com/
London Office, Ontario
- Country Canada
- City London, Ontario
- Address 357 Talbot Street
- Phone 1 (519) 663-8099
- Email https://www.londoncoincentreinc.com/contact/
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
January 22, 2022 January 23, 2022 Auction 8 850 -
September 25, 2021 Auction 6 520 -