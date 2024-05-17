Status International
Company Description
- Name Status International
- Country Australia
- Year of foundation 1972
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://www.statusint.com/
Forest Lodge Office
- Country Australia
- City Forest Lodge
- Address 64 Parramatta Road
- Phone +61 2 9267 4525
- Email auction@statusint.com
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 3, 2024 June 7, 2024 Auction 389 4964 807,702 $
June 6, 2023 June 9, 2023 Auction 381 4156 894,757 $
June 21, 2022 June 23, 2022 Auction 374 3580 709,140 $
June 11, 2021 Auction 366 3853 900,161 $
October 16, 2020 Auction 361 4609 815,244 $
October 18, 2019 Auction 355 5311 735,163 $
May 17, 2019 Auction 351 4695 565,516 $