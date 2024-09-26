Münzkatalog online

Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko"
 Kupfernickel $270 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Deutschland, BRD
10 Pfennig 1950 D
 Eisen $320 - 2 4Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
20 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $110 $750 0 292Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
50 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $300 $1,100 0 112Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
20 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I der Tapfere"
 Gold $1,200 - 9 763Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
100 Zlotych 1990 MW
 Kupfernickel - $50 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Deutschland, BRD
1 Pfennig 1950 D
 Eisen - $95 2 4Coin photo Coin photo
Deutschland, BRD
10 Pfennig 1949 F "Bank deutscher Länder"
 Stahl $1,300 $110 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
5 Zlotych 1994 MW
 Kupfer-Nickel Bronze Plattierung $85 - 0 63Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
1 Zloty 1991 MW
 Kupfernickel $210 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Groszy 1923 WJ
 Nickel $180 - 0 137Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1929
 Nickel $210 - 0 218Coin photo Coin photo
Deutschland, BRD
5 Pfennig 1950 D
 Eisen $410 $90 2 7Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1973 MW
 Aluminium $120 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1925 "Bolesław I der Tapfere"
 Gold $820 - 15 1407Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Zlotych 1959 WJ JG "Fischer"
 Aluminium $70 - 0 169Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1949. Kupfernickel
 Kupfernickel $100 - 0 76Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1986 MW
 Kupfernickel $130 $70 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1933 "Jan III Sobieski"
 Silber $190 - 2 1320Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1984 MW
 Aluminium $60 - 0 64Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1949. Aluminium
 Aluminium $120 - 0 90Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1986 MW
 Aluminium $35 $60 0 39Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, August III
18 Gröscher (Ort) 1754 EC "Kronen"
 Silber $140 - 0 1178Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1990 MW. Kupfernickel
 Kupfernickel $30 $7 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia". Ohne Minzzeichen
 Silber $85 $5,600 2 874Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Groschen 1949
 Aluminium $100 - 0 34Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt"
 Silber $220 $4,000 2 1164Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
50 Groszy 1991 MW
 Kupfernickel $570 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1985 MW
 Aluminium $65 - 0 33Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
Probe 1 Groschen 1949. Aluminium
 Aluminium $290 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
5 Zlotych 1984 MW
 Messing $130 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1928 "Nike"
 Silber $560 $630 1 576Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1972 MW
 Aluminium $130 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Deutschland, BRD
50 Pfennig 1950 F
 Kupfernickel $430 $120 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
1 Zloty 1924 "Frau mit Ähren"
 Silber $210 - 1 443Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1976
 Kupfernickel $45 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1974 MW
 Aluminium $35 - 0 65Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
1 Zloty 1992 MW
 Kupfernickel $30 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
10 Groszy 1974
 Aluminium $45 - 0 19Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen nach Stückelung
2 Zlote 1995 MW
 Kupfer-Nickel Bronze Plattierung $45 - 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
50 Groszy 1978. Ohne Minzzeichen
 Aluminium $65 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1934 "Józef Piłsudski". Legionärsadler
 Silber $380 $3,200 1 772Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1936 "Józef Piłsudski"
 Silber $70 - 4 1379Coin photo Coin photo
Deutschland, BRD
5 Pfennig 1950 F
 Eisen $530 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
20 Zlotych 1973
 Kupfernickel $40 - 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
10 Zlotych 1932 "Polonia"
 Silber $90 - 1 601Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, II Republik Polen
5 Zlotych 1936 JA "Gdynia"
 Silber $120 - 3 972Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, Volksrepublik Polen
1 Zloty 1990 MW
 Aluminium $70 $55 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Deutschland, BRD
50 Pfennig 1950 G "Bank deutscher Länder"
 Kupfernickel $150 $1,500 1 511Coin photo Coin photo
Polen, III Republik Polen vor Stückelung
50 Zlotych 1990 MW
 Kupfernickel - $45 0 5
