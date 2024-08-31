Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Probemünzen 200000 Zlotych der III Republik Polen vor Stückelung - Polen

200000 Zlotych 1990 Probe

Gewerkschaft Solidarität
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1990 MW Nickel 500 0 34
200000 Zlotych 1990 Probe

Stefan Rowecki
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1990 MW Nickel 500 0 22
200000 Zlotych 1990 Probe

Stefan Rowecki
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1990 MW Nickel 500 0 29
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Verfassung
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 27
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Messe Poznań
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 30
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Skifahren
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 27
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Gewichtheben
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 151991 Kupfernickel - 0 0
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Gewichtheben
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 12
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Leopold Okulicki
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW SW Nickel 500 0 33
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Michał Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW SW Nickel 500 0 39
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 - 0 261991 MW ET Gold - 400 0 25
200000 Zlotych 1991 Probe

Papst Johannes Paul II
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Auflage PROOF Verkauf Verkauf
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 - 0 591991 MW ET Silber - 6,000 0 481991 MW ET Gold - 6,000 0 0
200000 Zlotych 1992 Probe

EXPO'92, Sevilla
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 24
200000 Zlotych 1992 Probe

Entdeckung Amerikas
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 24
200000 Zlotych 1992 Probe

Stanisław Staszic
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 22
200000 Zlotych 1992 Probe

Geleitzüge 1939-1945
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1992 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 27
200000 Zlotych 1992 Probe

Władysław III von Warna
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 31
200000 Zlotych 1992 Probe

Władysław III von Warna
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 26
200000 Zlotych 1993 Probe

Stettin
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1993 MW Nickel 500 0 28
200000 Zlotych 1993 Probe

Partisanen
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1993 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 311993 - 0 0
200000 Zlotych 1993 Probe

Kasimir IV Andreas Jagiellone
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 29
200000 Zlotych 1993 Probe

Kasimir IV Andreas Jagiellone
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1993 MW Nickel 500 0 30
200000 Zlotych 1994 Probe

Behindertenverein
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1994 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 20
200000 Zlotych 1994 Probe

Schlacht um Monte Cassino
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1994 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 211994 MW BCH Kupfernickel - 0 0
200000 Zlotych 1994 Probe

Sigismund I der Alte
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 21
200000 Zlotych 1994 Probe

Sigismund I der Alte
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 21
200000 Zlotych 1994 Probe

Kościuszko-Aufstand
Jahr Zeichen Beschreibung Auflage UNC Verkauf Verkauf
1994 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 27
