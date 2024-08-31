Probemünzen 200000 Zlotych der III Republik Polen vor Stückelung - Polen
200000 Zlotych 1990 ProbeGewerkschaft Solidarität
200000 Zlotych 1990 ProbeStefan Rowecki
200000 Zlotych 1991 ProbeVerfassung
200000 Zlotych 1991 ProbeMesse Poznań
200000 Zlotych 1991 ProbeSkifahren
200000 Zlotych 1991 ProbeGewichtheben
200000 Zlotych 1991 ProbeLeopold Okulicki
200000 Zlotych 1991 ProbeMichał Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz
200000 Zlotych 1991 ProbePapst Johannes Paul II
200000 Zlotych 1992 ProbeEXPO'92, Sevilla
200000 Zlotych 1992 ProbeEntdeckung Amerikas
200000 Zlotych 1992 ProbeStanisław Staszic
200000 Zlotych 1992 ProbeGeleitzüge 1939-1945
200000 Zlotych 1992 ProbeWładysław III von Warna
200000 Zlotych 1993 ProbeStettin
200000 Zlotych 1993 ProbePartisanen
200000 Zlotych 1993 ProbeKasimir IV Andreas Jagiellone
200000 Zlotych 1994 ProbeBehindertenverein
200000 Zlotych 1994 ProbeSchlacht um Monte Cassino
200000 Zlotych 1994 ProbeSigismund I der Alte
200000 Zlotych 1994 ProbeKościuszko-Aufstand