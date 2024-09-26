Anhalt-Bernburg Zeitraum: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Münzen aus Anhalt-Bernburg
Der Preis der Anhalt-bernburgische Münzen
Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Silber $250 $1,200 2 342
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1862 A
Silber $220 $1,200 1 201
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1859 A
Gold $7,200 $13,000 0 23
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Dukat 1825 Z
Silber $1,100 - 0 94
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Taler 1806 HS
Silber $130 - 0 48
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Gulden 1806 HS
Silber $95 - 0 4
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/24 Taler 1823
Silber $180 $460 0 360
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1855 A
Silber $180 - 1 171
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1834
Kupfer $15 - 0 1
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1831 Z
Silber $40 - 0 16
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/24 Taler 1827
Silber $1,500 - 0 42
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Doppeltaler 1840 A
Kupfer $65 - 0 3
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1823
Silber $100 - 0 36
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Gulden 1808 HS
Silber $240 $350 1 206
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1861 A
Kupfer $65 - 0 2
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1807
Silber $75 - 0 80
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
1/6 Taler 1862 A
Silber $120 - 0 2
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/48 Taler 1807
Silber $45 $200 1 81
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
1/6 Taler 1861 A
Kupfer $150 - 0 5
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1808
Silber $130 - 0 9
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Gulden 1809 HS
Silber $2,200 - 0 58
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Doppeltaler 1855 A
Silber $140 - 2 151
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1852 A
Kupfer $30 - 0 12
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1827
Silber $50 $120 1 69
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
1/6 Taler 1856 A
Silber $240 - 0 4
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/24 Taler 1831 Z
Kupfer $30 - 0 4
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
4 Pfennige 1822
Silber $630 - 0 17
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Taler 1809 HS
Silber $70 - 0 36
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/24 Taler 1822
Silber $130 $310 2 140
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1846 A
Kupfer - - 0 0
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
4 Pfennige 1831 Z
Kupfer $70 - 0 10
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1822
Kupfer $65 - 0 21
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
4 Pfennige 1823
Silber $1,300 - 0 53
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Doppeltaler 1845 A
