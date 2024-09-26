Katalog Suchen Auktionen Preise
Anhalt-Bernburg Zeitraum: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Münzen aus Anhalt-Bernburg

Insgesamt hinzugefügte Münzen: 33

Münzen von Alexius Friedrich Christian
coin 1806-1831 Alexius Friedrich Christian
Münzen von Alexander Carl
coin 1834-1862 Alexander Carl

Der Preis der Anhalt-bernburgische Münzen

Foto Beschreibung Metall Durchschnittspreis UNC Durchschnittspreis PROOF Verkäufe
Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1862 A
 Silber $250 $1,200 2 342Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1859 A
 Silber $220 $1,200 1 201Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Dukat 1825 Z
 Gold $7,200 $13,000 0 23Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Taler 1806 HS
 Silber $1,100 - 0 94Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Gulden 1806 HS
 Silber $130 - 0 48Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/24 Taler 1823
 Silber $95 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1855 A
 Silber $180 $460 0 360Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1834
 Silber $180 - 1 171Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1831 Z
 Kupfer $15 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/24 Taler 1827
 Silber $40 - 0 16Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Doppeltaler 1840 A
 Silber $1,500 - 0 42Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1823
 Kupfer $65 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Gulden 1808 HS
 Silber $100 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1861 A
 Silber $240 $350 1 206Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1807
 Kupfer $65 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
1/6 Taler 1862 A
 Silber $75 - 0 80Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/48 Taler 1807
 Silber $120 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
1/6 Taler 1861 A
 Silber $45 $200 1 81Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1808
 Kupfer $150 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Gulden 1809 HS
 Silber $130 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Doppeltaler 1855 A
 Silber $2,200 - 0 58Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1852 A
 Silber $140 - 2 151Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1827
 Kupfer $30 - 0 12Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
1/6 Taler 1856 A
 Silber $50 $120 1 69Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/24 Taler 1831 Z
 Silber $240 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
4 Pfennige 1822
 Kupfer $30 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
Taler 1809 HS
 Silber $630 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1/24 Taler 1822
 Silber $70 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Taler 1846 A
 Silber $130 $310 2 140Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
4 Pfennige 1831 Z
 Kupfer - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
1 Pfennig 1822
 Kupfer $70 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Friedrich Christian
4 Pfennige 1823
 Kupfer $65 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Carl
Doppeltaler 1845 A
 Silber $1,300 - 0 53
