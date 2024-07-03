Thaler 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21551 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

