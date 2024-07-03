Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1818 (Württemberg, William I)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,49 g
- Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period William I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21551 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
