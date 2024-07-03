Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1818 (Württemberg, William I)

Obverse Thaler 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I Reverse Thaler 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, William I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,49 g
  • Pure silver (0,823 oz) 25,5973 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period William I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler William I (King of Württemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of William I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21551 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,750. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (27)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (5)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (17)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (14)
  • Westfälische (4)
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
588 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1818 at auction Rauch - June 17, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of William I Coins of Württemberg in 1818 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search