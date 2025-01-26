Thaler 1867 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (21) AU (54) XF (118) VF (89) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS61 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (2) Service PCGS (10) NGC (3)

