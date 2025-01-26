flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

Thaler 1867 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)

Obverse Thaler 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor Reverse Thaler 1867 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,926

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Victor
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (293)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
Seller Gärtner
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
