Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
Thaler 1867 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Victor)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,926
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Victor
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler George Victor (Prince of Waldeck and Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (293)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont Thaler 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Victor. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
