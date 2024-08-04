Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1835 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 80 Reales 1835 M CR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 80 Reales 1835 M CR - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1835 with mark M CR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33960 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 80 Reales 1835 M CR at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

