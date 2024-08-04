Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1835 M CR (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1835 with mark M CR. This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33960 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
