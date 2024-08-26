Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxe-Meiningen Period: 1808-1870 1808-1870

Thaler 1864 (Saxe-Meiningen, Bernhard II)

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

  • Country Saxe-Meiningen
  • Period Bernhard II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Bernhard II (Duke of Saxe-Meiningen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
