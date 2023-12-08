Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1940. Relief star (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Relief star
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1940 . Relief star. This copper-nickel coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
