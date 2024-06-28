Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1924 "Type 1924-1931". Narrow letters in "СССР" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: Narrow letters in "СССР"
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 21,8 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1924 . Narrow letters in "СССР". This silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 914 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 390,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 6100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 19800 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
