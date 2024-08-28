Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1978 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 10 Kopeks 1978 - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: MUNZE

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1978
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction MUNZE - March 25, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction AURORA - June 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction MS67 - May 15, 2019
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1978 at auction Imperial Coin - October 31, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

