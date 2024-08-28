Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1978 (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1978 . This nickel silver coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2024
Condition PL64 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition PL66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 15, 2019
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
