Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

