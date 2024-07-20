2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (56) XF (71) VF (55) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (8) MS61 (6) AU58 (11) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (4) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) DETAILS (8) BN (31) Service NGC (30) PCGS (16) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Alfa Numismatics ApS (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (9)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (11)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (6)

COINSTORE (1)

Darabanth (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (3)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Haljak coin auction (7)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (18)

Inasta (5)

Katz (39)

Kroha (1)

Künker (5)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (16)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rare Coins (23)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)