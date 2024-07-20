Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1798 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1798 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
