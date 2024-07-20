Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,640,950
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
