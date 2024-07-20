2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (55) AU (89) XF (87) VF (30) F (3) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) MS61 (13) MS60 (7) AU58 (14) AU55 (14) AU53 (4) AU50 (8) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (2) BN (40) Service PCGS (5) NGC (32) ННР (10) RNGA (5)

