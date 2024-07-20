Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,640,950

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (287) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1799 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1799 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
