5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
3942 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2116 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
