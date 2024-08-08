5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

