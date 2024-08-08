Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (582)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
3942 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2116 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

