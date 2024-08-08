Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,148,019

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (912)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1903 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52760 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (70)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (2)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • AURORA (76)
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Bereska (2)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (3)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Chaponnière (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (16)
  • Coins.ee (19)
  • COINSNET (6)
  • Empire (11)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Goldberg (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (184)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Imperial Coin (24)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (45)
  • Klondike Auction (3)
  • Künker (24)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Leu (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (11)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (27)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (26)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numimarket (19)
  • Numisbalt (70)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Raritan Stamps (1)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • RND (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (13)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (28)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (7)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 320 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1903 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search