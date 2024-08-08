Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,148,019
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
