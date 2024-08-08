5 Roubles 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1903 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52760 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (720) AU (87) XF (71) VF (2) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS67 (52) MS66 (237) MS65 (212) MS64 (50) MS63 (24) MS62 (26) MS61 (5) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (5) PF64 (4) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (2) + (1) Service NGC (525) ННР (18) RNGA (9) PCGS (40) CGC (4) ICG (6) ANACS (3) Geni (1) ANA (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

