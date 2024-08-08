Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1058)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
3071 $
Price in auction currency 264000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1913 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
