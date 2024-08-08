10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (556) AU (246) XF (187) VF (21) F (1) G (1) No grade (36) Condition (slab) MS66 (8) MS65 (32) MS64 (89) MS63 (136) MS62 (112) MS61 (66) MS60 (18) AU58 (74) AU55 (21) AU53 (7) AU50 (13) XF45 (3) PF62 (1) PL64 (1) PL62 (1) DETAILS (13) PL (1) Service PCGS (50) NGC (329) ННР (74) NGS (5) RNGA (33) CGC (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Alexander (129)

Attica Auctions (2)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (128)

Baldwin's (4)

Bolaffi (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière (7)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (20)

Coins.ee (10)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (3)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (19)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Felzmann (3)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (16)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (91)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (2)

ICE (1)

Imperial Coin (57)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (5)

Katz (47)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (48)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (3)

Monedalia.es (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (31)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (2)

Münzenonline (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (10)

Niemczyk (31)

Nihon (1)

NIKO (33)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (6)

NOONANS (2)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (10)

Numisbalt (51)

OLNZ (2)

Palombo (2)

PAOLETTI (2)

Rare Coins (48)

Raritan Stamps (1)

Rauch (13)

RedSquare (3)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (2)

RND (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (26)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

San Martino (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (9)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Spink (1)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (28)

Status International (1)

Teutoburger (17)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

V. GADOURY (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (5)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (3)

Wójcicki (2)

Восточно-европейский (1)