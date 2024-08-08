Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1058)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 5,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Alexander (129)
  • Attica Auctions (2)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (128)
  • Baldwin's (4)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (7)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (20)
  • Coins.ee (10)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (19)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (91)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (57)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (5)
  • Katz (47)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (48)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (31)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (10)
  • Niemczyk (31)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (33)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (6)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Numisbalt (51)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • PAOLETTI (2)
  • Rare Coins (48)
  • Raritan Stamps (1)
  • Rauch (13)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • RND (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (26)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (28)
  • Status International (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (5)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
3071 $
Price in auction currency 264000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1913 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1911 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search