Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2864 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 12,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (30)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • BAC (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (30)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (23)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search