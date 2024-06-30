10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2864 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 12,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (82) XF (74) VF (40) F (2) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (10) MS61 (8) MS60 (4) AU58 (21) AU55 (20) AU53 (3) AU50 (8) XF45 (8) XF40 (12) VF35 (6) VF30 (4) DETAILS (6) BN (46) Service ННР (5) NGC (31) RNGA (15) PCGS (8) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (30)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (18)

BAC (1)

Bolaffi (2)

Busso Peus (3)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (4)

Empire (5)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (2)

Heritage (13)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (2)

iBelgica (1)

Imperial Coin (20)

Katz (30)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (11)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (6)

MUNZE (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (10)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (17)

Rauch (2)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (23)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

Via (1)

WAG (2)

Знак (1)