Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2864 sold at the La Galerie Numismatique auction for SEK 12,000. Bidding took place May 5, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
