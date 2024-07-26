Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,736,276

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,585. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (19)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (5)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (16)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (9)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (33)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Zöttl (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1793 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1793 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search