Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1793 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,736,276
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (254)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1793 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,585. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (19)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (20)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (5)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (16)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (9)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (33)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (8)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (9)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Zöttl (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1793 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search