Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,955,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (402)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
