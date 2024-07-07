Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (86) XF (134) VF (120) F (2) VG (6) G (6) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (17) AU53 (5) AU50 (12) XF45 (10) XF40 (11) VF35 (10) VF30 (8) VF25 (7) VF20 (1) VG8 (1) G4 (6) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (34) PCGS (13) RNGA (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (62)

Artemide Aste (1)

Aste (1)

AURORA (28)

BAC (2)

Busso Peus (2)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (4)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (19)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (18)

Inasta (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (17)

Künker (20)

Marciniak (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

Montenegro (1)

MS67 (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (4)

Nomisma (1)

Numedux (6)

Numimarket (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (14)

OLNZ (2)

Palombo (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (28)

Rauch (9)

RedSquare (4)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

Rzeszowski DA (16)

SINCONA (8)

Soler y Llach (1)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (13)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (2)

Знак (1)