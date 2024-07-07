Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,955,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (402)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2104 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

