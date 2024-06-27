Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle 1814

Obverse Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Eagle 1814 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,210,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (476) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (66)
  • AURORA (55)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • Coins and Medals (12)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (24)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (6)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (36)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (17)
  • Künker (30)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • NIKO (9)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (18)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (46)
  • Rauch (10)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1813 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search