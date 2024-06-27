Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Eagle 1814 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle 1814
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,210,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (476) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Eagle 1814. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51764 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,325. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
