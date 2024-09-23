Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Circular inscription. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform" Circular inscription Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform" Circular inscription Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year no date (1807)
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

