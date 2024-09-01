Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 260. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.
