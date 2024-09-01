Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Renaissance Auctions LLC auction for USD 260. Bidding took place August 12, 2000.

Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 219 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search