Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Thaler 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Thaler 1829 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Thaler 1829 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1829 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Thaler 1829 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

