Thaler 1829 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1829 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3404 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (15) XF (56) VF (35) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (3)

