Thaler 1820 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1820
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Thaler 1820 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3990 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
