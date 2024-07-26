2 Thaler 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34705 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (24) XF (74) VF (59) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (9)

Cayón (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (3)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (4)

Heritage (11)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (8)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (2)

Künker (41)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (2)

WAG (18)

WCN (4)

Westfälische (2)