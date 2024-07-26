Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Thaler 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1839
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34705 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
