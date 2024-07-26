Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Thaler 1839 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Thaler 1839 A - Silver Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Thaler 1839 with mark A. This silver coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34705 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia 2 Thaler 1839 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

