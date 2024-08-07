Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
Frederick D'or 1809 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Frederick D'or
- Year 1809
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1809 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5021 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2330 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
