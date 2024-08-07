Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

Frederick D'or 1809 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse Frederick D'or 1809 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse Frederick D'or 1809 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,1938 oz) 6,0272 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Frederick D'or
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian Frederick D'or 1809 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5021 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (30)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2330 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2160 $
Price in auction currency 2160 USD
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Prussia Frederick D'or 1809 A at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Frederick D'or 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Prussia Coin catalog Frederick William III Coins of Prussia in 1809 All Prussian coins Prussian gold coins Prussian coins Frederick D'or Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search