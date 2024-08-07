Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873

2 Frederick D'or 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)

Obverse 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III Reverse 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A - Gold Coin Value - Prussia, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,363 g
  • Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Prussia
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1840 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5438 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.

Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2341 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Prussia 2 Frederick D'or 1840 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Frederick D'or 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

