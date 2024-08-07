Prussia Period: 1797-1873 1797-1873
2 Frederick D'or 1840 A (Prussia, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 13,363 g
- Pure gold (0,3875 oz) 12,0534 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Prussia
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 2 Frederick D'or
- Year 1840
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Prussian 2 Frederick D'or 1840 with mark A. This gold coin from the times Frederick William III struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5438 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2341 $
Price in auction currency 2150 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
