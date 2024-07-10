Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (384)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

