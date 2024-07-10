Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (384)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1648 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1596 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
