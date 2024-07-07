Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
