Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (409)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1594 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

