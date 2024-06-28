3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.

