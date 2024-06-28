Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (436)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place March 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (11)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (12)
- Golden Lion (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (1)
- JMPG (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (38)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (4)
- Niemczyk (70)
- Numedux (17)
- Numimarket (13)
- NUMIS Klitończyk (4)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (26)
- Numision (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- PDA & PGN (4)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (10)
- Provenance Auctions (2)
- Rauch (12)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (52)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (11)
- Stary Sklep (20)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tempus (6)
- WCN (37)
- WDA - MiM (14)
- Wójcicki (21)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1592 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search