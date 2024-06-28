Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (567)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 27
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
