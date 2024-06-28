Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (567)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Naumann - June 2, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - May 2, 2024
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1590 "Riga" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
