Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 "Type 1596-1601" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 "Type 1596-1601" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 "Type 1596-1601" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (762)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

