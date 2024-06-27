Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 "Type 1596-1601" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (762)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
