1 Peso 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21291 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2018.

