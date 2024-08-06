Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Peso 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Peso 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21291 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (40)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (14)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Varesi (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Peso 1864 at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Philippines in 1864 All Philippine coins Philippine gold coins Philippine coins 1 Peso Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search