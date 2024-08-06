Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21291 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
